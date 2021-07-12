MONDAY | Hot, with spotty summer thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm, humid and mostly dry start to Monday with Savannah Metro temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Beaches are closer to 80° this morning!

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may start popping up as early as 1 p.m., or so, and are forecast to linger into the early evening hours; mainly west of I-95 today.

Temperatures slide back through the 80s this evening and bottom-out in the low to mid-70s Tuesday morning with a mostly dry forecast.

Tuesday, like today, features an afternoon chance of spotty rain and thunderstorms with temperatures topping-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This week will be hotter and drier as a a whole with only very spotty rain and temperatures in the mid-90s each afternoon heading into late-week and the weekend.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.