Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

MONDAY | Hot, with spotty summer thunderstorms

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm, humid and mostly dry start to Monday with Savannah Metro temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Beaches are closer to 80° this morning!

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may start popping up as early as 1 p.m., or so, and are forecast to linger into the early evening hours; mainly west of I-95 today.

Temperatures slide back through the 80s this evening and bottom-out in the low to mid-70s Tuesday morning with a mostly dry forecast.

Tuesday, like today, features an afternoon chance of spotty rain and thunderstorms with temperatures topping-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This week will be hotter and drier as a a whole with only very spotty rain and temperatures in the mid-90s each afternoon heading into late-week and the weekend.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting that happened in the Ellis Square area.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting near City Market
Police responded to the 300 block of Chevis Road, Saturday, where they found a 55-year-old man...
Chatham County Police Department investigating homicide
Daniel Hagan
Savannah Police asking for help locating aggravated assault suspect
First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub
Local restaurant reacts to surprise visit from FLOTUS
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Aluminum cup pilot program giving new way to carry to-go cups in Savannah

Latest News

Fork & Dagger Diner in Savannah, Ga.
Savannah restaurant reopens after flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Savannah restaurant reopens after flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Savannah restaurant reopens after flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Recovery and clean up efforts are underway Saturday night after a damaging storm in Liberty...
Damaging storm causes tree to fall on Liberty Co. trailer
*
Dave Turley’s Sunday Weather Forecast 7-11-2021