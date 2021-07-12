Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police released new information on the suspicious package that shut down the Ravenel Bridge and the nearby Waterfront Park late Saturday morning.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the package was a liposuction machine. A witness called police after spotting it “tucked close to the first pillar where the bridge meets the Mount Pleasant side,” an incident report states.

“It appears that it was thrown away and made its way there,” he said.

Police responded to a call for a suspicious item under the bridge at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Calabrese said. As a precaution, the bridge was closed in both directions. Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park was also evacuated and closed, he said.

The witness showed police a photo of the item, which looked like “a briefcase on wheels” and said it had “a fan and red and green buttons on top of it.”

The Charleston Police Bomb Squad investigated the item and deemed it to be safe.

The bridge opened up two-and-a-half hours later at approximately 1:56 p.m. Waterfront Park reopened at 2:33 p.m., Calabrese said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah