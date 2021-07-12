Sky Cams
Public feedback wanted on continuing Hwy 278 project

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The construction along Highway 278 has been a story in the Lowcountry since its creation.

The popular road doesn’t just get people onto the island, it also cuts through land, leaving many affected citizens with strong feelings on its future. Specifically, the Gullah people have spoken out about how it can affect their traditional land.

Last Wednesday, the project was opened up to the voices of those it affects, as the town announced a public hearing website.

“Just to understand the impact associated with what they think about it, just a comment in general. We will take the comments back and look and see if there are areas that need to be tweaked as part of this or what was the general public sentiment on it. We’re going through an environmental process that’s very outlined in how the steps are taken to move through it, so this is the next step,” SCDOT Lowcountry Project Manager Craig Winn said.

For details on how you can voice your opinion, please click here.

