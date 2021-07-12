Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District

Plant Riverside
Plant Riverside(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Carnaval is less than 20 days away and organizers say this year will be bigger than ever.

In the Plant Riverside District, guests will get a first look at the newly constructed Atlantic Hotel.

The Carnaval director says the event is the longest running party in America. It’s also SD Gunner Fund’s largest fundraiser each year.

“When we started planning Savannah Carnaval this year...sitting down with the Plant Riverside District team, they told me dream bigger. And so, we did and with their help this is what we came up so as the sneak peek preview event of the Atlantic Building, which is Richard Kessler’s final installment of this awesome entertainment district. It’s like a perfect marriage,” Savannah Carnaval Director Jess Belfry said.

Belfry says they’ve already made more than double in ticket sales compared to last year. This is a ticketed event and organizers say there will be capacity restrictions.

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting that happened in the Ellis Square area.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting near City Market
Police responded to the 300 block of Chevis Road, Saturday, where they found a 55-year-old man...
Chatham County Police Department investigating homicide
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah
First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub
Local restaurant reacts to surprise visit from FLOTUS
Daniel Hagan
Savannah Police asking for help locating aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

FILE - Savannah museums celebrated Super Museum Sunday on May 2, 2021.
Savannah museum hires new chief curator from Smithsonian
A lot of people look to Savannah for their special day.
Savannah wedding vendors offer monthly opportunities to mix, mingle and plan
SCAD Serve provides lunches to Savannah-Chatham students
SCAD Serve provides lunches to Savannah-Chatham students
Students in the Coastal Empire prepare to go back to school
Students in the Coastal Empire prepare to go back to school