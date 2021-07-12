Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Carnaval is less than 20 days away and organizers say this year will be bigger than ever.

In the Plant Riverside District, guests will get a first look at the newly constructed Atlantic Hotel.

The Carnaval director says the event is the longest running party in America. It’s also SD Gunner Fund’s largest fundraiser each year.

“When we started planning Savannah Carnaval this year...sitting down with the Plant Riverside District team, they told me dream bigger. And so, we did and with their help this is what we came up so as the sneak peek preview event of the Atlantic Building, which is Richard Kessler’s final installment of this awesome entertainment district. It’s like a perfect marriage,” Savannah Carnaval Director Jess Belfry said.

Belfry says they’ve already made more than double in ticket sales compared to last year. This is a ticketed event and organizers say there will be capacity restrictions.

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.