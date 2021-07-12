Sky Cams
Savannah museum hires new chief curator from Smithsonian

FILE - Savannah museums celebrated Super Museum Sunday on May 2, 2021.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Georgia’s oldest public art museum has hired a new chief curator. The Telfair Museums in Savannah announced recently that Crawford Alexander Mann III take its top curator job in November.

Mann comes to Georgia from Washington, where he has worked as curator of prints and drawings at the Smithsonian American Art Museum since 2017.

Telfair CEO Ben Simons said Mann’s “wide-ranging expertise in American art” will be a big asset in Savannah, where the Telfair houses exhibits at three sites.

Mann is pursuing his doctorate at Yale, where he earned his master’s degree in art history. The Telfair opened in Savannah’s downtown historic district in 1886.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

