Savannah restaurant reopens after flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Elsa hit the Coastal Empire last week, leaving damage to some homes and local businesses. Savannah’s Fork & Dagger Diner is back this weekend after having to close due to storm damage from Elsa.

The owner says if the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them anything, it’s how to adjust.

“With that kinda downpour, I came here I think three in the morning cause I had lost power at my house on the Southside so I was like please, cause we just prepped up everything so that would’ve been very bad. So power was on but I walk in and of course, it wasn’t flooding all the way up but there was enough water so there was a few hours of doing that. But then also the dripping went from there to over the fryer so you can’t open with the fryer on with water dripping,” said Brian Torres, co-owner of Fork & Dagger.

The owners and staff of Fork & Dagger were on vacation for a week, only to return and lose another day of business.

“You look back and I was like well, the food’s all good, most important. Losing one more day, it’s not what we needed,” said Torres.

He says after the tough year or so of the pandemic, they aren’t surprised by much anymore.

“I don’t know if there’s a normal anymore until we figure out, until everyone figures out what that is,” said Torres.

He says they’ve been through worse.

“It’s a hurricane. From what we all went through, people were quarantined in a room for so long,” Torres said.

So Fork & Dagger approaches every day they can open with positivity.

“It’s better right now, it’s better than what we could expect on any other. There’s some businesses, I can’t remember the 100,000 businesses closed around the country but we weren’t one of them and that’s always the way, everyday I look at it that way,” said Torres.

