Savannah wedding vendors offer monthly opportunities to mix, mingle and plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re planning a wedding in the Coastal Empire, you need to make plans to attend the monthly Savannah Wedding Vendors Social.

The events are at different venues the second Tuesday of each month. The event for July is sold out but tickets are available for the upcoming event on August 10 by clicking here.

Tickets for the event are $10 and include food items, a cocktail, raffle prizes and the chance to meet with local wedding professionals to help plan your big day. Jamie Weaver of DreamWeaver Photos coordinates the events and joined Morning Break to share more about the events and what to expect.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.