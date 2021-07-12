Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police are investigating a shooting at the Cottage Row apartments off Fair Road.
Police say the shooting occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
