Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tybee Island’s city manager gathering candidates to temporarily fill fire chief position

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is actively searching for a temporary fire chief after Thursday night’s heated council meeting.

City officials say they already have a few people in mind.

Right now the city manager says he was told to bring options to council sometime in the next week.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says these options could include continuing to work with Chatham Emergency Services, find a qualified person from another department, such as Savannah Fire, or find a retired person who’d be eager to help Tybee’s department given their experience.

As it stands, Gillen says he does have some people in mind for the role. He says he will then bring the options he and the city attorney come up with to council during a special meeting.

“It’s an emotional issue as always any time you’re dealing with the fire department. Tybee’s fire goes back as a long strong tradition and we want to honor that. But we also need to provide public safety for the citizens in the best way we can, so we have to give all options to the council. We can’t out of hand dismiss an idea just because it might become a heated discussion we have to take a look at all options,” said Gillen.

Gillen says they’re looking for someone who has strong leadership skills, who can evaluate the department and help them solve any and all issues. He says he hopes they’ll fill the temporary role by the end of the month. The permanent fire chief position is posted now on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting that happened in the Ellis Square area.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting near City Market
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah
Police responded to the 300 block of Chevis Road, Saturday, where they found a 55-year-old man...
Chatham County Police Department investigating homicide
First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub
Local restaurant reacts to surprise visit from FLOTUS
Daniel Hagan
Savannah Police asking for help locating aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
InkyBrittany, Brittany Curry
Savannah woman uses art to keep public informed through ‘Graphic Recording’
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County