Tybee Island’s city manager gathering candidates to temporarily fill fire chief position

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is actively searching for a temporary fire chief after Thursday night’s heated council meeting.

City officials say they already have a few people in mind.

Right now the city manager says he was told to bring options to council sometime in the next week.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says these options could include continuing to work with Chatham Emergency Services, find a qualified person from another department, such as Savannah Fire, or find a retired person who’d be eager to help Tybee’s department given their experience.

As it stands, Gillen says he does have some people in mind for the role. He says he will then bring the options he and the city attorney come up with to council during a special meeting.

“It’s an emotional issue as always any time you’re dealing with the fire department. Tybee’s fire goes back as a long strong tradition and we want to honor that. But we also need to provide public safety for the citizens in the best way we can, so we have to give all options to the council. We can’t out of hand dismiss an idea just because it might become a heated discussion we have to take a look at all options,” said Gillen.

Gillen says they’re looking for someone who has strong leadership skills, who can evaluate the department and help them solve any and all issues. He says he hopes they’ll fill the temporary role by the end of the month. The permanent fire chief position is posted now on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.