Tybee mayor responds to public letter from Chatham Emergency Services CEO

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is trying to expedite the process of finding a new fire chief after the resignation of their former chief less than a month ago. City Council discussed a 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to temporarily fill that role, but after opposition from Tybee Island residents, they chose not to vote on the agreement.

Chief Chuck Kearns of Chatham Emergency Services wrote a public letter addressing what he believes is misinformation from the meeting. WTOC followed up with Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions to hear her response.

Chief Kearns addressed a lot in his letter, from their longstanding partnership with Tybee Island to average response times when Tybee Fire has requested assistance. Sessions made it clear that she appreciated him sharing facts for concerned citizens who didn’t have a clear understanding of their partnership.

During Tybee City Council’s last meeting, residents and local business owners urged the city to reconsider a temporary partnership with Chatham Emergency Services.

“We have got to keep our fire department in this community and not farm it out to someone else.”

“As a business owner, how will that affect the insurance, the taxes, the response time? And will there be a subscription fee?”

Tybee Island’s mayor says this was the first time the public was able to comment on their proposal and it didn’t go as they expected.

“I think that a lot of people misinterpreted our goal,” said Sessions.

She says the City Council decided not to move forward with the proposal after hearing from the public. Following this decision, Chief Kearns of Chatham Emergency Services wrote a three-page letter citing what he believes is misinformation and a misunderstanding of their department’s intentions.

Kearns says they’ve had an ambulance crew stationed on Tybee Island for the past 25 years and their average response time is less than 7 minutes.

“He also reiterated that the number of times they had been involved in helping Tybee and the number of times Tybee had helped them. I, again, value that he took the time to really explain also how their system works,” Sessions said.

Chief Kearns also said there would be no fire subscription fee or any operational changes since this would be a temporary agreement. Sessions says they couldn’t address every concern during the meeting, but plan to provide correct information on their website for the public to see.

“A lot of facts we didn’t have, a lot of facts that were misrepresented and he was gracious enough to send that to the public,” she said.

Sessions says she wants to clear the air for what the City’s intentions were.

“We appreciate that he took the initiative the very next day to send that information and I’m sorry. I offered my thoughts to him to let him know that we truly value our longstanding partnership because that’s what it is. The intent was never to have this adversarial situation not only with Chatham Fire or with our internal fire department or with the community,” she said.

Sessions says they’re being extra cautious this time around because they’ve had four fire chiefs in the past five years. The city posted a listing on Saturday for a temporary fire chief until they can find a permanent candidate to fill the position.

