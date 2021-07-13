Sky Cams
Beaufort County Mosquito Control hires chief pilot, updates app

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is stepping up its mosquito control program.

The county hired a chief pilot to spray the area. Mosquitos are a nuisance and can carry diseases.

If you live in Beaufort County and have concerns or want to submit a request, there’s an app for that.

It allows you to upload images and get precise locations for treatments.

The BC Connect app also keeps you up to date with the latest Beaufort County News and Information as well as Live Traffic Camera feeds. Download from Google Play or the App Store.

To view a tentative treatment map that is updated weekly, click here.

