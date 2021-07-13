Comprehensive action plan from Housing Savannah Task Force ready for review

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says a comprehensive action plan from the Housing Savannah Task Force is ready.

The report details the impact of the affordable housing crunch on the city. About 21,000 Savannah households are unable to afford quality housing. That’s 40 percent of households.

The group of about 40 appointed community and housing leaders were brought together last August to take a closer look at finding ways to expand, enhance and maintain Savannah’s affordable housing.

Now that the report is done, the task force will ask council to adopt an action plan, as well as ask the city government to establish a non-governmental organization with its own board to start working together by next January.

Mayor Johnson says the goal of the Housing Savannah Task Force was to develop a comprehensive action plan that identifies the public, private and philanthropic resources necessary to improve, construct and retain at least 15,000 homes that are in good condition, affordable and available for people to live in by 2032. The target tenants will be Savannahians earning up to 80-percent of the areas median income regardless of how many in the home or life circumstances.

“This 90-page comprehensive blueprint, lovingly and diligently comprised and prepared by 40 citizens of our community many of them on their own time, once adopted and implemented will help us make sure that housing in Savannah is available, accessible and affordable for Savannahians,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says council will now look over the report and start discussing next steps.

