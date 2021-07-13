Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominant weather feature this week. A coastal trough will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday. This will keep a chance for coastal showers and storms that will move inland for the afternoon. More clouds help keep our temps a little below average. Rain chances begin to go down Thursday and remain low into the weekend. Temps increase slightly into the low 90s for the weekend.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms through 10pm, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s

TROPICS: A non tropical area of low pressure has formed a couple hundred miles south-southeast of Newfoundland. There is a 10% chance of development as it drifts generally southward into warmer waters.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 10 kt increasing to 10-15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

