Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-13-2021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominant weather feature this week.  A coastal trough will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday.  This will keep a chance for coastal showers and storms that will move inland for the afternoon. More clouds help keep our temps a little below average.  Rain chances begin to go down Thursday and remain low into the weekend.  Temps increase slightly into the low 90s for the weekend.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms through 10pm, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s

TROPICS:  A non tropical area of low pressure has formed a couple hundred miles south-southeast of Newfoundland.  There is a 10% chance of development as it drifts generally southward into warmer waters.

Marine Forecast:  Today: S winds at 10 kt increasing to 10-15 kt this afternoon.  Seas 2-3 ft.  Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.  Wednesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County

Latest News

A few coastal showers at 5:50 a.m.
VIDEO | Another round of scattered downpours today
*
TUESDAY | Spotty morning showers, scattered afternoon thunderstorms!
*
Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 7-12-2021
A dry morning at 5:49 a.m.
VIDEO | Hot Monday with spotty downpours