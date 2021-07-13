Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County

Latest News

Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
Reading of the Emmy Award nominations begins
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor