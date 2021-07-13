End of Watch Ride to Remember stops in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Six riders are half-way through their 84-day cross-country journey to honor officers who’ve died.

Monday they stopped in Effingham County to pay their respects to Deputy Sheriff Phillip Kraverotis and Deputy Jailer Jane Ash.

End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcyclists from Washington traveling across the country to honor the men and women in law enforcement who died in the line of duty in 2020.

Between May 28 and August 19, six riders will travel more than 22,000 miles across the country to also honor the families who lost loved ones.

Effingham County Deputy Sheriff Phillip Kraverotis wife says she is thankful for their support.

“I feel so proud of my husband because he’s always wanted to be a police officer and if he could see this, I feel like he would’ve cried I guess or he would’ve been really grateful,” said Aimee Kraverotis.

Organizers with End of Watch Ride to Remember say last year they rode in honor of 140 officers who died around the country in 2019.

This year, they plan to honor over 300 who lost their lives in 2020.

