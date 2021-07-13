Sky Cams
Ga. Attorney General on federal election lawsuit: ‘It isn’t a lawsuit, it’s a political campaign flier’

Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.(WTOC | WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday would have been a busy day in Atlanta as they hosted the MLB All-Star festivities. But that all changed because of Georgia’s new controversial election law.

It not only faces sharp criticism, but a federal lawsuit.

Fallout continues to be felt for Georgia’s election law, especially today as the MLB prepares for the All-Star game outside of the peach state.

“It was a major league error to use a baseball term and who’s going to be impacted by this feels, $10 million economic impact on the loss. The stadium is going to be empty, the restaurants are not going to have patron in it, the hotels don’t have rooms that are filled, and the small businesses that were going to be impacted by it lose all that revenue,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Major League Baseball moved the weekend of events back in April because of changes to Georgia’s election law. While some say the law restricts voting access especially to minority groups, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr says he feels it strengthens our elections. The US Department of Justice filed a federal lawsuit last month against the state which Carr says they will fight.

“It isn’t a lawsuit it’s a political campaign flier. The justice department is playing poltics. Anybody who looks at our law sees that it increases, it strengthens security, increases access and improves transparency in Georgia’s elections law to suggest otherwise is just wrong and that’s why we will prevail in court.”

The All-Star game was originally scheduled for Atlanta, but now will happen in Denver Tuesday night.

The Democratic Party of Georgia also commenting on tonight’s MLB All-Star Game.

In a statement, the executive director of the group says, “...The GOP chose voter suppression and partisan politics over Georgia’s economy when it passed SB 202, driving investments like the All-Star Game out of our state in the process.”

