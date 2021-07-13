Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Ga. Attorney General meets with Savannah gang investigators

It’s a major concern all over the state and one official met to discuss here in Savannah...
It’s a major concern all over the state and one official met to discuss here in Savannah Tuesday - gang violence.(WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a major concern all over the state and one official met to discuss here in Savannah Tuesday - gang violence.

It was a meeting of the minds in the state of Georgia to discuss gang violence. It’s something the attorney general takes seriously.

“It’s an issue that is impacting everybody and we have, Georgians deserve to be protected. They need leaders to step up and say we are not going to accept it and why because it’s a safety issue, it’s a quality of life issue, and it’s also an economic issue,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Because crime and violence know no bounds, attorneys, investigators and more from all over Georgia gathered. The Georgia Gang Investigators Association met in downtown Savannah at the Marriot. Attorney General Carr says they have seen violent crime increase all over the state, including right here in Savannah.

The most recent data from Savannah Police show violent crime is up 7 percent from 2020. Attorney General Carr says gangs are responsible for a majority of the violent, drug and human trafficking crimes in the state. To address this, he feels we need leadership and support.

“We have to support the men and women in law enforcement that are out there doing that every day. As it relates to gang activity Georgia has one of the toughest gang statues in the nation. It needs to be used, so training and understanding how to bring those gang cases is important.”

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter was in attendance alongside the city’s District Attorney.

“I’d say that there was a strong law enforcement and prosecutorial presence there so I believe that is something that we’re all on the same page with,” said Chief Minter.

Beyond what’s happening at the police department there are also countywide initiatives to connect partners and intervene in gang violence. Like State Representative Carl Gilliard’s Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission, which is scheduled to meet again this Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah

Latest News

Two parks in Statesboro will soon reopen after major expansions and upgrades.
Two park renovations in Statesboro almost complete
Savannah, Ga.
Comprehensive action plan from Housing Savannah Task Force ready for review
*
Open houses being held on the future of the Fairgrounds property
Deputy Sheldon Whiteman
Long County community recognizes “End of Watch” for fallen Sheriff’s deputy