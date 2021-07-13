Ga. Attorney General meets with Savannah gang investigators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a major concern all over the state and one official met to discuss here in Savannah Tuesday - gang violence.

It was a meeting of the minds in the state of Georgia to discuss gang violence. It’s something the attorney general takes seriously.

“It’s an issue that is impacting everybody and we have, Georgians deserve to be protected. They need leaders to step up and say we are not going to accept it and why because it’s a safety issue, it’s a quality of life issue, and it’s also an economic issue,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Because crime and violence know no bounds, attorneys, investigators and more from all over Georgia gathered. The Georgia Gang Investigators Association met in downtown Savannah at the Marriot. Attorney General Carr says they have seen violent crime increase all over the state, including right here in Savannah.

The most recent data from Savannah Police show violent crime is up 7 percent from 2020. Attorney General Carr says gangs are responsible for a majority of the violent, drug and human trafficking crimes in the state. To address this, he feels we need leadership and support.

“We have to support the men and women in law enforcement that are out there doing that every day. As it relates to gang activity Georgia has one of the toughest gang statues in the nation. It needs to be used, so training and understanding how to bring those gang cases is important.”

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter was in attendance alongside the city’s District Attorney.

“I’d say that there was a strong law enforcement and prosecutorial presence there so I believe that is something that we’re all on the same page with,” said Chief Minter.

Beyond what’s happening at the police department there are also countywide initiatives to connect partners and intervene in gang violence. Like State Representative Carl Gilliard’s Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission, which is scheduled to meet again this Monday.

