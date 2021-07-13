Sky Cams
Georgia tax revenue leaps more than $3B over last year

Georgia’s state tax receipts jumped by more than $3 billion in the budget year that ended June...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state tax receipts jumped by more than $3 billion in the budget year that ended June 30. The big increase in revenue could set up an election-year session where lawmakers will have many options for new spending or tax cuts.

Georgia collected $26.9 billion in revenue, up 13.5% from 2020. Lawmakers had cut spending sharply before the 2021 budget year began, fearing revenue would plunge because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s been clear for months that tax receipts were soaring instead.

The state’s $2.7 billion rainy fund is likely to rise nearer to its limit of $4 billion. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery says he’s “still extremely concerned” that revenue may slacken as federal aid runs out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

