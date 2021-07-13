Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman was shocked to find a mother snake and 17 babies inside her home. And when we shared the crazy photos on Facebook – they blew up, and it raised the question of how we should deal with snakes in our communities.

There are more than 40 different species of snakes that explore our area. And when it comes to the laws of how to handle them, it could be different depending on the state you live in.

In Georgia, it is illegal to kill any non-venomous snake. It counts as only a misdemeanor charge, but it can carry a fine of up to $1,000 and one year in jail.

It is also illegal to keep native non-venomous snakes as pets without a proper permit.

Now, you can legally kill venomous snakes in Georgia, but the Department of Natural Resources says it is best to leave them alone and call a professional.

A look at South Carolina laws shows it is illegal to kill any snake on public land – whether it is venomous or not. You must have a permit from the state to do so.

If you do kill a snake, you could face a fine of $200 or 30 days in jail.

But again - if you see a snake, it is best to call a professional to remove it. Snakes serve a big role in our ecosystem. They control rodent populations and serve as food for other animals. Certain types of snakes will even eat venomous snakes.

It can be hard to tell which ones are venomous, but the Department of Natural Resources does have photos to help and facts about each type that lives in our area.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah

Latest News

S.C. DNR begins saltwater fishing education program
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
SC governor praises program keeping former convicts from returning to prison
This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through...
Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million
Boeing says they have been engaged in detailed discussions with the Federal Aviation...
Boeing releases 2nd quarter production numbers, slows 787 production
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC praises second chance program keeping inmates from returning to prison