Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more.

Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster.

Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his 7-year-old niece.

Cattarossi says his parents met in New York in the 1950s when his mother was a diplomat for Uruguay at the United Nations and his father was a civil engineer who had immigrated from Argentina.

After moving to Miami in the 1980s, they bought a hotel and renovated it. The hotel is now part of the Blue Moon Hotel and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One of his sisters was an architect visiting from Argentina and the other was a professional photographer.

Almost 100 people have been declared dead in the tragedy and more than a dozen are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah

Latest News

FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks
Two parks in Statesboro will soon reopen after major expansions and upgrades.
Two park renovations in Statesboro almost complete
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
It’s a major concern all over the state and one official met to discuss here in Savannah...
Ga. Attorney General meets with Savannah gang investigators