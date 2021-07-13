Savannah city leaders take mid-year look at city budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson and Council members met Tuesday at the Savannah Civic Center to discuss the city’s budget.

Part of the mid-year budget discussion was looking at recommended ways to spend about $55.5 million in federal aid coming to Savannah via the American Rescue Plan Act. That aid is coming in two installments - one this year, and one next May.

They discussed several priorities, many of which were funneling funds back into the community in a variety of ways.

But the $55.5 million coming in through the American Rescue Plan Act has conditions on how and where it can be spent. Tuesday, Savannah’s chief financial officer broke down all the options, and what he says is likely the best way to spread the funds around.

“When you boil it all down, when you look at these options, well what is the best way for Savannah to classify it’s expenditures. I think the best way is the third option there, to replace lost public sector revenue,” said David Maxwell, CFO, City of Savannah.

Maxwell backed up that recommendation, supported by interim City Manager Michael Brown, with this explanation.

“Because that’s the easiest, and it gives you the most latitude on how you actually spend the funds.”

At-Large Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely asked about the funds being broken up to cover things like lost revenue, as well as helping residents directly with things like water bills. Interim City Manager Brown pointed out other local governments, like Chatham County, also got direct federal aid through ARPA, and can also use theirs to directly benefit residents instead of Savannah taking on that burden alone.

“One of the things that we better be careful about is we need to ask these other entities, well you got $50-million, are you going to help people with their bills as well? Otherwise what you’re doing in that intergovernmental process I talked about, making their job easy and ours hard,” said Interim City Manager Michael Brown.

Mayor Van Johnson detailed some of the things he’d personally like to see the the ARPA funds go toward.

“We can make significant process toward achieving a 15 dollar minimum wage for city employees. That we can provide funding for non-profit agencies that are serving those that need the most help. That we can fulfill our commitment to help small local businesses that have not received assistance from any other source, and partner with other governmental agencies to expand broadband to areas of our community without reliable access,” said Mayor Johnson.

There are some things the ARPA funding can’t be used for under the recommended designation, and that’s to pay off debt, pay off settlements and they can’t build back previously used reserves. It is important to note none of the federal aid has been spent yet.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.