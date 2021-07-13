Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah city leaders take mid-year look at city budget

City of Savannah
City of Savannah(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson and Council members met Tuesday at the Savannah Civic Center to discuss the city’s budget.

Part of the mid-year budget discussion was looking at recommended ways to spend about $55.5 million in federal aid coming to Savannah via the American Rescue Plan Act. That aid is coming in two installments - one this year, and one next May.

They discussed several priorities, many of which were funneling funds back into the community in a variety of ways.

But the $55.5 million coming in through the American Rescue Plan Act has conditions on how and where it can be spent. Tuesday, Savannah’s chief financial officer broke down all the options, and what he says is likely the best way to spread the funds around.

“When you boil it all down, when you look at these options, well what is the best way for Savannah to classify it’s expenditures. I think the best way is the third option there, to replace lost public sector revenue,” said David Maxwell, CFO, City of Savannah.

Maxwell backed up that recommendation, supported by interim City Manager Michael Brown, with this explanation.

“Because that’s the easiest, and it gives you the most latitude on how you actually spend the funds.”

At-Large Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely asked about the funds being broken up to cover things like lost revenue, as well as helping residents directly with things like water bills. Interim City Manager Brown pointed out other local governments, like Chatham County, also got direct federal aid through ARPA, and can also use theirs to directly benefit residents instead of Savannah taking on that burden alone.

“One of the things that we better be careful about is we need to ask these other entities, well you got $50-million, are you going to help people with their bills as well? Otherwise what you’re doing in that intergovernmental process I talked about, making their job easy and ours hard,” said Interim City Manager Michael Brown.

Mayor Van Johnson detailed some of the things he’d personally like to see the the ARPA funds go toward.

“We can make significant process toward achieving a 15 dollar minimum wage for city employees. That we can provide funding for non-profit agencies that are serving those that need the most help. That we can fulfill our commitment to help small local businesses that have not received assistance from any other source, and partner with other governmental agencies to expand broadband to areas of our community without reliable access,” said Mayor Johnson.

There are some things the ARPA funding can’t be used for under the recommended designation, and that’s to pay off debt, pay off settlements and they can’t build back previously used reserves. It is important to note none of the federal aid has been spent yet.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
SC governor praises program keeping former convicts from returning to prison
It’s a major concern all over the state and one official met to discuss here in Savannah...
Ga. Attorney General meets with Savannah gang investigators
Savannah, Ga.
Comprehensive action plan from Housing Savannah Task Force ready for review
The annual Beaufort Water Festival returns this week.
Lowcountry prepares for 65th annual Beaufort Water Festival