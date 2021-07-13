Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar on St. Helena Island

Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on St. Helena Island Tuesday...
Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on St. Helena Island Tuesday afternoon.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on St. Helena Island Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the location on Sea Island Parkway. Deputies are meeting with witnesses and said no one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said they do not have a detailed description of the suspect yet, only that he was male and he was armed with a gun.

Residents and motorists in the area of the business can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours. 

Anyone who has information on the subject’s identity is asked to contact sheriff’s office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Moises Mendez is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday morning homicide in the...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to Chevis Rd. homicide
Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah

Latest News

Two parks in Statesboro will soon reopen after major expansions and upgrades.
Two park renovations in Statesboro almost complete
It’s a major concern all over the state and one official met to discuss here in Savannah...
Ga. Attorney General meets with Savannah gang investigators
Savannah, Ga.
Comprehensive action plan from Housing Savannah Task Force ready for review
*
Open houses being held on the future of the Fairgrounds property
Deputy Sheldon Whiteman
Long County community recognizes “End of Watch” for fallen Sheriff’s deputy