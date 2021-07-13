Sky Cams
Taking Care of Business: Molly Maxine Boutique

Molly Maxine Boutique, Hinesville, Ga.
Molly Maxine Boutique, Hinesville, Ga.
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A majority of the businesses and restaurants along Main Street and Commerce Street stayed open once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Molly Maxine Boutique was one of them. If there’s anything owner Rhonda Thomas learned this past year, it’s to always stay flexible.

Closing the doors of Molly Maxine wasn’t an option for owner Rhonda Thomas, so she figured out ways to adapt throughout the pandemic.

“We relied a lot on social media. Obviously people weren’t coming inside, so lots of home drop-offs, lots of mail-outs,” said Thomas.

Thomas even offered curbside pickup.

“I mean people would just call in and just order stuff just to kind of support, which was kind of cool,” she said.

In addition to selling women’s clothes, Molly Maxine sells Merle Norman cosmetics, which Thomas says were a surprisingly hot item during the pandemic.

“Obviously people were wearing masks so they weren’t wearing a ton of makeup, but skincare sales actually went up,” she said.

The reason? Mask-ne, or acne caused by face masks.

Thomas says her shop is slowly reaching pre-pandemic sales, and is happy to see customers back inside her store.

