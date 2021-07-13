Troopers investigate fatal Beaufort Co. auto-pedestrian accident

Sky Cams
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash the left a dead pedestrian in Beaufort County.

Troopers say the crash happened at 10 p.m. Monday when two people were driving down Highway 21 near the Marine Corps Air Station.

While the driver and occupant of a 2014 Camaro were traveling south down Highway 21, troopers say they hit a pedestrian near Shanklin Road who was also walking in the southbound lane.

SCHP says both the driver and occupant were wearing their seatbelts and neither one of them were injured by the crash.

