Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

TUESDAY | Spotty morning showers, scattered afternoon thunderstorms!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild, humid start to Tuesday with Savannah Metro temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Beaches are closer to 80° this morning! Spotty rain showers have developed over island and coastal areas.

Rain may continue in a few spots through the morning commute. Rain coverage remains very hit-or-miss this morning.

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m.

More isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to start popping up as early as 1 p.m., or so, and will linger into the early evening hours; mainly west of I-95 today. Temperatures slide back through the 80s this evening and bottom-out in the low to mid-70s Wednesday morning with only spotty early-day rain expected.

Wednesday, like today, features an afternoon chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms with temperatures topping-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This week will be hotter and drier as a a whole with only very spotty rain and temperatures in the mid-90s each afternoon heading into late-week and the weekend. The hottest weather is forecast to occur Saturday, when a few spots could get hotter than 96° inland.

Have a wonderful Tuesday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statesboro Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting at Cottage Row apartments...
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at Cottage Row apartments early Sunday morning
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah
Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns sent a three-page public letter after a recent...
Tybee mayor responds to public letter from Chatham Emergency Services CEO
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County.
Police use overdose data to track flow of drugs in Chatham County

Latest News

*
Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 7-12-2021
A dry morning at 5:49 a.m.
VIDEO | Hot Monday with spotty downpours
*
MONDAY | Hot, with spotty summer thunderstorms
Fork & Dagger Diner in Savannah, Ga.
Savannah restaurant reopens after flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa