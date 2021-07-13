Sky Cams
Two park renovations in Statesboro almost complete

Two parks in Statesboro will soon reopen after major expansions and upgrades.
Two parks in Statesboro will soon reopen after major expansions and upgrades.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two parks in Statesboro will soon reopen after major expansions and upgrades.

We showed you the plans when they broke ground earlier this year. Crews have a few odds and ends jobs, like spraying a liner in this pool, to finish to get these parks open for these neighborhoods.

Contractors put down asphalt and other projects around Luetta Moore Park. The park once featured just a ballfield, basketball courts and a few slides. The city, the county, and the recreation department expanded it to include the pool as well as a splashpad, a bigger playground and improved basketball courts.

They’re paying for it through special purpose sales tax funds. The SPLOST manager says construction has been delayed due to a wetter-than-usual summer and what he calls “supply chain” delays.

“Trying to get parts, there’s be a lot of issues because of places being shut down due to the pandemic. Then places try to get ramped up and going again and sending out different stuff,” said David Moyer, Statesboro SPLOST Manager.

Blocks away, the WD Kent Park will include three covered basketball courts as well as a playground, a walking trail and more. Moyer says they’re down to the home stretch and hope they can finish the biggest parts of Luetta Moore Park this month.

“They’re hoping to get all the paying done today. Then it’s just a matter of coming in and doing the landscaping and other stuff.”

They hope to get at least some parts open before kids go back to school so they can enjoy them before Fall.

