Upcoming concert schedule released for new Savannah music venue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The upcoming concert schedule is available for a brand new music venue in Savannah.

District Live, a new live music venue at Plant Riverside District, will be in the new Atlantic Building at JW Marriott.

District Live will begin hosting concerts on Tuesday, Aug. 24 as part of an exclusive booking arrangement with Live Nation.

General admission tickets to all shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com.

District Live’s upcoming concerts include the following performances:

Kendell Marvel

Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $22 at the door

Kendell Marvel -- one of Nashville’s great songwriters with numerous noteworthy titles to his name, including country artist Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning song “Either Way” -- will showcase his Southern songwriting skills and remarkable musical talents.

SUSTO

Saturday, September 11 at 8 p.m. - $22.50 in advance; $25 at the door

SUSTO, a Charleston, S.C. indie rock band led by Justin Osborne, will perform a collection of songs defined by rock roots and memorable hooks.

Amos Lee

Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. - $55 in advance; $60 at the door

Named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Artists to Watch in 2005, singer-songwriter Amos Lee has opened for Norah Jones, Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon, Merle Haggard, Dave Matthews Band, Adele, the Zac Brown Band, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers and many more.

Maddie & Tae

Thursday, September 23 at 8 p.m. - $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Academy of Country Music Award nominees Maddie & Tae will perform their chart-topping hits, including “Girl in a Country Song,” “Fly,” “Shut Up and Fish” and “Die from a Broken Heart.”

The Nude Party

Tuesday, September 28 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $17 at the doorFormed when they were students at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., The Nude Party is a seven-piece band that will perform what Rolling Stone calls “garage rock updated with a touch of 21st-century cynicism.”

Passafire

Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $22 at the doorRock-reggae band Passafire has released a total of six studio albums, including #1 albums on both the Billboard and iTunes Reggae charts. Over the years, they’ve shared the stage with OGs 311, Pepper, Toots & the Maytals, The Wailers and John Brown’s Body.

Paul Cauthen

Wednesday, October 13 at 8 p.m. - $35 in advance; $40 at the doorPaul Cauthen, a Texas troubadour nicknamed “Big Velvet” for his baritone voice, will perform moving songs rooted in personal experience.

Turkuaz

Wednesday, October 20 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $25 at the door

Brooklyn-based funk band Turkuaz will bring an explosion of energy to the stage punctuated by deft musicality and show-stopping singalongs.

White Reaper

Thursday, October 21 at 8 p.m. - $25 in advance; $30 at the doorWhite Reaper, a garage punk band that has performed at SXSW and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is best known for their chart-topping single “Might Be Right” and for their edgy, alternative sound.

Funk You

Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $20 at the doorThis nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta, Georgia is motivated by a love of live performance and armed with a captivating sonic presence, delivering a healthy helping of soul atop a funky backbeat that continues to evolve after a decade on the road.

Marc Broussard

Wednesday, October 27 at 8 p.m. - $27 in advance; $30 at the doorLouisiana singer-songwriter Marc Broussard will bring his acclaimed “Bayou Soul” style and rich voice to Savannah for one amazing performance.

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Saturday, October 30 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $18 at the doorNashville, Tenn.-based rock band Liz Cooper & The Stampede will perform what NPR calls “a seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds and propulsive drive that feels so good.”

Drake White

Thursday, November 4 at 8 p.m. - $25 in advance; $30 at the door

Drake White and his band The Big Fire will delight audiences with their Southern sound, which has its roots in Drake’s childhood in the Appalachian foothills of Northeastern Alabama.

Tyler Rich

Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. - $22 in advance; $25 at the doorAn up-and-coming country star who has already opened for Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi, Tyler Rich is a 2018 CMT Listen Up artist with a diverse set list that includes sing-along anthems, love songs and a country-blues rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”

Michigan Rattlers

Wednesday, December 8 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $17 at the doorMichigan Rattlers, a musical group named to Rolling Stone’s 2016 list of the “Ten New Country Artists You Need To Know,” will play original songs inspired by bands as diverse as AC/DC and Bob Seger.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Friday, December 31 at 9 p.m. - $50 in advance; $55 at the doorLed by singer and The Rolling Stones’ touring saxophonist Karl Denson, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is an acclaimed seven-piece band that will bring the party for a special New Year’s Eve show that will blend rock, funk, blues, soul and gospel sounds.

