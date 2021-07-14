Sky Cams
Beaufort inns, hotels preparing for crowds coming to water festival

The Beaufort Water Festival brings in thousands of visitors from all over.
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Water Festival brings in thousands of visitors from all over.

Over the next two weeks this will be a rare sight at the Beaufort Inn. Three empty and stationary luggage carts, that will be on the move a lot to keep up with all the visitors they’re expecting for the water festival.

“We’re slammed. We’re gonna be totally busy. We’ve had people who have booked rooms for the whole time a year ago because they’re so excited about even the possibility of it happening, when it didn’t happen last year. They went ahead and made their reservations for this year as soon as they knew the dates or even the window of dates,” said Beaufort Inn General Manager Kate Parkerson.

She believes most of those guests are repeat visitors who come back every year.

“I think a lot of them are from South Carolina and so they’ve been here before for the festival and so, like I said, they’ve made their plans in advance to be here.”

It’s been a busy summer so far, but Parkerson says the Water Festival is the busiest time of year. They’re preparing by adding extra parking for guests.

