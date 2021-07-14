Bus issues expected to be discussed at SCCPSS board meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board will meet Wednesday for the final time before the new school year starts, and many parents hope to hear an update on the bus situation and if their student will have a ride to school.

Right now, about 5,000 SCCPSS students will not be able to take the bus to school this year due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

There is nothing on the agenda specifically to discuss the busing issue, but School Board President Joe Buck expects there will be something from the superintendent about the issue in her operations update.

Buck says the district has been trying many avenues to recruit drivers, including talking to CAT about possibly having some older kids ride the city bus to school, but that is not an option because the city is also short on drivers and not running all their routes right now.

They are also trying to speak with members leaving the military at Fort Stewart who may already have driver’s licenses that qualify. But so far, there are no changes to the current shortage for the school district.

“I would encourage parents to at least start looking in neighborhoods and seeing about car pooling, seeing about moving kids to sites so that they can then get to school together and those kinds of things. Obviously, this is a nationwide problem about shortage of employees but likewise, it is a local problem in terms of bus drivers,” said President Joe Buck, Savannah Chatham Board of Public Education at Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Since Chatham County is one of the largest counties in the state, Buck says they have also been communicating with larger districts in the state to see how they are able to bus all kids to school this upcoming school year to try to get new ideas.

As for now, they are continuing to react daily to any changes.

WTOC will report on any updates from Wednesday’s school board meeting.

