Closed grocery store in Darien to reopen under local ownership

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in March, a BI-LO grocery store in Darien was expected to close permanently. Now it has a new life ahead of it. A McIntosh County couple bought the BI-LO and it will soon reopen as a locally-owned and operated independent grocery store called The Coastal Market.

James and Roxane McKinzie are busy getting The Coastal Market ready for customers. The store’s first load of groceries arrived over the weekend, and people are coming in every day for job interviews.

“Everybody is excited about it,” said James.

The McKinzies don’t look at themselves as heroes.

“I know there’s a huge need for it. There’s a lot of folks that don’t have the availability to drive long distances to buy groceries,” said James.

But to residents of Darien and even the store’s new employees, that’s what they are.

“It was great to know that we were going to have a local citizen to actually own the store,” said store manager Cathy Transue.

The owners say after several months of residents wondering about the grocery store’s future, they can now be assured it’s here to stay.

“When I rode by and I saw all of the products leaving the store,” said James.

Wholesale providers and employees are busy stocking shelves, from big name brand items to cost-saving brands.

“People will be happy with the versatility of the groceries,” said James.

As it gets closer to opening day, The McKinzies and the stores employees want the community to know they’re excited to bring great customer service and products to Darien and beyond.

“We’re going to be the store that everyone wants to shop at,” said Transue.

The Coastal Market is conducting walk-in job interviews Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The store expects to open on Wednesday, July 28. You can also stay up to date on their Facebook page.

