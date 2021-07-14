Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-14-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominant weather feature this week. We’ll see mainly sunny skies and only slight chances for mainly afternoon showers and storms. Temps increase slightly into the low 90s for the weekend. A coastal trough will develop Saturday through Monday. Some afternoon storms are possible. A cold front tries to move Wednesday with increased rain chances and cooler temps.

Today will be partly to cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms through 9pm, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: A non tropical area of low pressure has formed a couple hundred miles south-southeast of Newfoundland. There is a 10% chance of development as it drifts generally southward into warmer waters. The low will move back northeast and weaken by the weekend.

Marine Forecast: Today: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

