Emergency crews respond to possible drowning on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services (CES) responded to a drowning call just after 2 p.m. on Tybee Island.

According to CES, the initial report was a swimmer went missing in the water in the end of 14th street near lifeguard stand #3. Tybee lifeguards and fire responded and started CPR.

CES says the swimmer, an 18-year-old African American male, was loaded onto an ATV and taken to an ambulance at 14th Street. CES says the ambulance was dispatched at 2:03 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:09 p.m.

The current condition of the swimmer is unknown at this time.

