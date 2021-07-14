Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to possible drowning on Tybee Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services (CES) responded to a drowning call just after 2 p.m. on Tybee Island.

According to CES, the initial report was a swimmer went missing in the water in the end of 14th street near lifeguard stand #3. Tybee lifeguards and fire responded and started CPR.

CES says the swimmer, an 18-year-old African American male, was loaded onto an ATV and taken to an ambulance at 14th Street. CES says the ambulance was dispatched at 2:03 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:09 p.m.

The current condition of the swimmer is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Upcoming concert schedule released for new Savannah music venue
An Augusta woman was shocked when she discovered several snakes in her home.
Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
*
Savannah Police react to new package theft law

Latest News

A shuttered BI-LO grocery store is expected to reopen this month under local ownership.
Closed grocery store in Darien to reopen under local ownership
FILE - Cyberattacks are becoming common across the country.
Savannah’s Downtown Business Association holds cybersecurity seminar
Lowcountry medical experts advise on COVID safety during Beaufort Water Festival
Traveling to see family over the past year has been limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
National rising rate of inflation based on higher wages, according to GSU professor