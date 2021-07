HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Sea Turtle Patrol on Hilton Head Island has found the first hatched turtle nest of the 2021 season, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Patrol says the hatched nest was also the first nest to be laid on the island. According to the Facebook post, “this hardly ever happens!!”

