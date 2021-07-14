Housing Savannah Task Force give city council their findings outlining five strategies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After nearly a year of work, the Housing Savannah Task Force’s action plan is in the hands of Savannah City Council members.

The data and action plan put together in the 90-plus page document will live on, at some point possibly being directed by a non-governmental organization in the future.

The Housing Savannah Task Force outlined five strategies and action items in their report, and part of the first calls for a Housing Savannah Non-Governmental Organization to be formed by the end of this year.

“Our vision was that there needed to be someone, some independent neutral advocate who was waking up everyday thinking about how to advance quality housing in our community,” said Affordable Housing Task Force co-chair Brynn Grant.

If formed, the task for it would include representatives from the City of Savannah, Chatham County, the business community and philanthropists.

Other strategies formed by the 40 member task force outline ways to help up to 15,000 homes by improving living conditions, and increasing and sustaining housing investments to $100 million by 2032.

“We had to develop some sort of road map that we believed could meet the needs of this community. And there was a lot of difference of opinion on that chart that gets us to 2032.”

But Grant believes the group put together a solid first step for the public and private sectors to take to improve the quality and quantity of affordable housing in Savannah.

“I think there’s a role for all of us to play, nonprofits, business, government, every citizen.”

One thing Grant says she’s excited about was the possibility of housing like this to be manufactured here locally.

In the task force’s report, they noted that the Community Housing Services Agency and Housing and Neighborhood Services Department are looking at how feasible it would be to create a factory to make these modular homes right here in Savannah, which would create more affordable housing and jobs.

So again, now that this road map is complete, it’s now in the hands of Savannah City Council members who will look the report over and discuss next steps.

