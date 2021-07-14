New Bulloch Co. elections supervisor hoping to help educate voters on new rules

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s new election supervisor may be new to the position, but she’s hardly new to the office.

Shontay Jones has worked with voter registration for more than 20 years, back before it split off from the Probate Judge’s office. She has seen Georgia elections shift from paper ballots to electronic voting.

But those changes have some voters confused about the process. She says she hopes to give voters more information.

“I’d like to do more voter education and get to a place where we can do an evening forum and do Voter 101,” Jones said.

She says the changes to Georgia voting law, and the federal lawsuit over them, have elections offices across the state waiting to see what happens.

Meanwhile, they work year-round to register new voters and make sure the voter rolls stay up to date.

“To me, when a voter knows more about what’s going on, the confidence level is there. When they leave, you get ‘thank you’s’ and ‘I’m glad y’all are doing this,’” Jones said.

In addition to elections for federal, state, and county offices, they also help local cities for municipal elections, too. She will oversee her first election for the City of Statesboro this fall.

