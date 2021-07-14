Police working to identify group of thieves targeting elderly people in different cities, towns

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police need the public’s help finding a group of thieves who are targeting elderly people.

Police say the suspects are stealing from people in different cities and towns from Augusta to Savannah.

The suspects are three women and two men. It’s hard to see their face on surveillance because they use sunglasses and masks to hide their identity. The suspects were recently spotted in Rincon. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2018 Honda CRV, unknown state/tag.

According to police, they stalk elderly women who are shopping alone. One suspect distracts the victim while a second steals the victims wallet. Then they quickly buy items or cash cards using what they stole.

Police say the group is responsible for thousands of dollars of stolen money, all from the elderly, averaging $2,000 from each victim.

Multiple jurisdictions have reported similar thefts, including Rincon, Savannah, Roswell, Athens-Clark County, and Augusta.

The public should notify law enforcement immediately if they see these subjects. Anyone with information can contact Detective L. Harris at Rincon PD at 912-826-5200. After hours in Effingham County, please call 912-754-8119 to have an officer respond.

When caught, charges will consist of Robbery, Exploitation of Elderly Persons, Deposit Account Fraud, and Wearing a Mask Which Conceals Identity.

