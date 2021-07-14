Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah churches have merged in support of the LGBTQ community. On Wednesday, Asbury Memorial Church announced its merger with Wesley Oak Church.

Both churches have been approved to disaffiliate from the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Members who supported disaffiliation because of the unequal treatment of LGBTQ people within the church say they welcome the merging.

“We hope to become an example of what we should be doing, working together instead of this climate of one opposing another,” said Pastor Billy Hester of Asbury Memorial Church.

Both churches say they decided to disaffiliate after the United Methodist Church voted to ban clergy from officiating same-sex weddings.

