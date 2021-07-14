Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police looking to identify person of interest after vehicle stolen at gas station

Savannah Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a...
Savannah Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a vehicle theft at a gas station.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman they say was involved in the theft of a vehicle at a Parker’s gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Sunday, July 4.

Police arrived at the Parker’s at 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. after a man exited the store and discovered the black Chrysler 300 he had driven was missing. The man had parked the vehicle running at a pump while he was inside. He told police that he had the key, but the car featured a push-to-start ignition.

Police say surveillance footage shows a man exiting his vehicle and driving away in the Chrysler 300. Police are looking for a woman riding with the man. She was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call Northwest Precinct detectives at (912) 651-6990 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Online tips are accepted at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Upcoming concert schedule released for new Savannah music venue
*
Savannah Police react to new package theft law
An Augusta woman was shocked when she discovered several snakes in her home.
Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?

Latest News

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse in Ohio
Police working to identify group of thieves targeting elderly people in different cities, towns
Source: Effingham County Sheriff’s Office
PHOTOS: Thieves targeting elderly people in Ga.
About 5,000 SCCPSS students will not be able to take the bus to school this year due to the...
Bus issues expected to be discussed at SCCPSS board meeting