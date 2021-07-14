Savannah Police looking to identify person of interest after vehicle stolen at gas station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman they say was involved in the theft of a vehicle at a Parker’s gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Sunday, July 4.

Police arrived at the Parker’s at 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. after a man exited the store and discovered the black Chrysler 300 he had driven was missing. The man had parked the vehicle running at a pump while he was inside. He told police that he had the key, but the car featured a push-to-start ignition.

Police say surveillance footage shows a man exiting his vehicle and driving away in the Chrysler 300. Police are looking for a woman riding with the man. She was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call Northwest Precinct detectives at (912) 651-6990 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Online tips are accepted at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org.

