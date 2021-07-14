Savannah’s Downtown Business Association holds cybersecurity seminar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Taking steps to secure your devices is one of the most important thing a local business can do to combat cyberattacks.

“Even the best things don’t always help, but I will say the more that we do to counteract it and be proactive, the less of the reaction we’re going to have to have, and that’s the important part of today,” said Rushe Hudzinski, Adjunct Professor of Savannah Technical College.

Hudzinski was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Downtown Business Association monthly luncheon. This month’s program was solely focused on reducing cyberattacks.

“The seminars give you a chance to learn how to speak the language a little bit. Not feel so uncomfortable asking if you are not comfortable with technology. To ask a question and actually know what you are asking about and then having a consultant answer you to the best of their knowledge as to how to help you get what you need in your structure and organization to fight the cyber security and hacking pieces that are going on,” said Hudzinski.

Saint Joseph’s/Candler reported a malware attack last month.

Rush says the hospital handled the attack well, but it was a wake up call for many in the Coastal Empire. These attacks are not only on the rise, but they can happen in Savannah.

“Laptops, smart phones and tablets, make sure they’re secure. Also have the tools in place such as firewalls,” said Hudzinski. “If you need a consultant to come in because you don’t have IT or a cybersecurity person on your staff, have a consultant come in, see if you’re getting hits from the dark web or if anyone’s trying to access your information because they can track that. And if you are vulnerable, there are steps you can work through to take care of that and many of them aren’t super expensive.”

Hudsinski says while some of those steps seem simple, they have the potential to save you millions. She says small businesses lose more than $7 million on average in these kinds of attacks.

