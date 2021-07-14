Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS announces open house schedule for upcoming school year

Savannah-Chatham County Schools will start the new school year on on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Savannah-Chatham County Schools will start the new school year on on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.(wvir)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools will be offering open houses soon to make sure parents have all the information they need.

All Savannah-Chatham County Schools will hold an open house just before the new school year starts. Teachers and school leaders will be able to answer parent’s questions on everything from uniforms to COVID-19 protocols and more.

These open house sessions are happening July 30-Aug. 3, and school begins on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Parents will need to check which day their child’s specific school and grade will hold its open house.

For the full schedule of SCCPSS open houses, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
*
Savannah Police react to new package theft law
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
An Augusta woman was shocked when she discovered several snakes in her home.
Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home

Latest News

The Coastal Health District is making sure students are up-to-date on their vaccines and health...
CHD offering vaccines, health screenings required before start of new school year
SCCPSS
SCCPSS holding job fairs for crossing guards, bus drivers
*
Open houses held on the future of the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds property
Open houses held on the future of the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds property
Open houses held on the future of the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds property