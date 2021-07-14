SCCPSS announces open house schedule for upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools will be offering open houses soon to make sure parents have all the information they need.

All Savannah-Chatham County Schools will hold an open house just before the new school year starts. Teachers and school leaders will be able to answer parent’s questions on everything from uniforms to COVID-19 protocols and more.

These open house sessions are happening July 30-Aug. 3, and school begins on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Parents will need to check which day their child’s specific school and grade will hold its open house.

For the full schedule of SCCPSS open houses, click here.

