SCCPSS holding job fairs for crossing guards, bus drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students will return to the classroom in a little over three-weeks.

Right now the district is scrambling to hire staff. Savannah-Chatham is hosting job fairs to recruit crossing guards and school bus drivers.

One of the fairs was held Tuesday at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in Savannah. The district is trying to fill 19 crossing guard positions.

“We are partnering with community leaders as well as the school. We are providing the resources. We’re asking everyone to come out. There’s no better service that you can show your community other than coming and applying with the board of education,” said Sgt. Carl Quarterman.

All you need is a GED or High School diploma to apply.

Savannah-Chatham school system is also in desperate need of school bus drivers. Right now, thousands of Savannah-Chatham County students won’t have a ride to school in the fall.

The district made the announcement in June, saying a bus driver shortage led them to this decision.

The district is prioritizing who can take the bus to school and all choice students will not be able to receive transportation at least for the first semester. WTOC spoke with the districts transportation safety and training manager who says it’s not just a job, it’s a career path.

“It’s important that we get drivers that are serious about what they’re doing. Because when we pick up our students in the morning and drop them off in the afternoon its the first thing that they see and we set the tone for the school day. So its important that we get some good, good, steady drivers,” said Dedrick Clark, Transportation Safety and Training Manager for SCCPSS.

You’ll need a clean driving and background record to apply. Don’t worry if you do not have a CDL, the district will provide training for the CDL permit.

Clark did tell us, even if they start the training process for a driver without the proper license now, that driver will not be ready until a little after the school year starts.

