Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS will be mask optional for students attending in-person

SCCPSS
SCCPSS(WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three weeks from Wednesday, Savannah-Chatham students will return to the classroom five days a week.

But what that looks like will be different than before. The headline is that students will be back to full in person learning in just a few weeks and masks will be optional.

Despite the return to more normal operations, they will have several mitigation strategies.

While it’s clear visitors to the schools will be limited, they will be screened before entry, though a decision on if students will be screened is still to be determined.

Social distancing will be efforted while at school, but with all students back that will be a challenge. Additionally, cleaning and disinfecting will continue to happen every day with regular sanitation and fogging.

Bussing is where things are a bit different this year. They will run at full capacity meaning no skipping of seats, though masks will be required due to transportation guidance.

The district did note during the meeting that the community transmission index is increasing and they will be watching the data closely.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said their COVID response team will be in place and there’s several things parents need to keep in mind like potential for rolling closures.

“We recognize that that there will, there may be challenges in terms of persons contracting COVID. So our COVID response team will remain in place. We will continue to contact trace, we will continue to ensure that people are aware of quarantine protocols and that there may be closures based on threat level or actual contagion so please be aware,” Dr. Levett said.

District officials also mentioned that while most students will go back to the classroom, they do have a full virtual option with the Savannah-Chatham e-learning academy, which has 1,000 students registered.

While there are changes to the school year, arguably one of the biggest is transportation and the lack of it for thousands of students in just three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Upcoming concert schedule released for new Savannah music venue
*
Savannah Police react to new package theft law
An Augusta woman was shocked when she discovered several snakes in her home.
Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?

Latest News

Lowcountry medical experts advise on COVID safety during Beaufort Water Festival
Traveling to see family over the past year has been limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
National rising rate of inflation based on higher wages, according to GSU professor
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
SCCPSS lays out plans for bus driver shortage, talks potential for future incentives for employees