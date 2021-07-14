Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

The walls are coming down at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Barriers getting removed at AMS ahead of historic upgrades
Barriers getting removed at AMS ahead of historic upgrades(Atlanta Motor Speedway)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - Atlanta Motor Speedway is off to the races.

This time with construction.

Just days after the Quaker State 400, crews are taking down the wall barriers. This is one of the first steps in the historic repave and reprofile happening at AMS.

The track’s surface has not been repaved in 24 years, so the notorious tire-eating track will be a thing of the past next season.

And the banks are increasing by 4 degrees to be a total of 28-degrees!

The changes are designed to accommodate the 2022 introduction of NASCAR’s Next-Gen car.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
Upcoming concert schedule released for new Savannah music venue
*
Savannah Police react to new package theft law
An Augusta woman was shocked when she discovered several snakes in her home.
Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?

Latest News

Gene Siller
Final farewells to be said today for slain Georgia golf pro
Lucas Glover hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf...
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win
Racing fans return to Atlanta Motor Speedway
Racing fans return to Atlanta Motor Speedway
Soccer fans return to Savannah stadiums
Soccer fans return to Savannah stadiums