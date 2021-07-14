WEDNESDAY | A seasonably hot summer day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild, humid start to Wednesday with Savannah Metro temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Beaches are closer to 80° this morning! It’s a mostly dry morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. More isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to start popping up as early as 11 a.m., or so, and will linger into the early evening hours; mainly west of I-95 today.

Temperatures slide back through the 80s this evening and bottom-out in the low to mid-70s Wednesday morning with only spotty early-day rain expected.

Thursday, like today, features an afternoon chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms with temperatures topping-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This week will be hotter and drier as a a whole with only very spotty rain and temperatures in the mid-90s each afternoon heading into late-week and the weekend.

The hottest weather is forecast to occur Saturday, when a few spots could get hotter than 96° inland.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.