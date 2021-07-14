Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | A seasonably hot summer day!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild, humid start to Wednesday with Savannah Metro temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Beaches are closer to 80° this morning! It’s a mostly dry morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. More isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to start popping up as early as 11 a.m., or so, and will linger into the early evening hours; mainly west of I-95 today.

Temperatures slide back through the 80s this evening and bottom-out in the low to mid-70s Wednesday morning with only spotty early-day rain expected.

Thursday, like today, features an afternoon chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms with temperatures topping-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This week will be hotter and drier as a a whole with only very spotty rain and temperatures in the mid-90s each afternoon heading into late-week and the weekend.

The hottest weather is forecast to occur Saturday, when a few spots could get hotter than 96° inland.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Riverside
Savannah Carnaval coming to the Plant Riverside District
*
Savannah Police react to new package theft law
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
An Augusta woman was shocked when she discovered several snakes in her home.
Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home

Latest News

Inland storms winding down near sunset
Dave's 6pm Forecast
This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through...
Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million
*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-13-2021
A few coastal showers at 5:50 a.m.
VIDEO | Another round of scattered downpours today