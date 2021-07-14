Young entrepreneur opens second business

Sky Cams
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A young, Darien entrepreneur recently opened his second business - this one for anyone with a sweet tooth.

We introduced you to Will Howell two years ago, as he launched his online tie store. Howell has a disability, but refuses to let it stop him from being a business owner.

Sweet Snow has been open for six weeks now, and Will Howell and his family are so happy the community is coming out to support his new business.

Will Howell has cerebral palsy, and like many people, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on him.

“The toughest part was isolation for Will. He thrives on being around people. My husband actually had the idea, let’s try something brick and mortar, and something that brings a lot of joy and happiness,” said Will’s mom Melanie Howell.

And that’s how Will’s second business Sweet Snow got started. It’s a small concession trailer located off Highway 17 serving several flavors of shaved ice.

You can even add an extra sweet treat, like candy on top.

For Will’s parents, seeing Will give out menus, sort the money and hand out the snow cones, it brings a smile to their faces.

“We’re proud that he’s so proud of himself, and that he enjoys and just shrieks. He’s so happy to see everyone.”

Sweet Snow is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. You can also find them on Facebook.

