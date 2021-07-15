Another lawsuit filed against Beaufort County’s auditor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County’s auditor is facing a new lawsuit.

This one was filed on Friday and is being brought by Beaufort County itself. The lawsuit is a request from the county for a court to lay out exactly what James Beckert’s duties are and what types of tasks are off limits to him.

In the lawsuit, the county claims that Beckert frequently threatens not to do his legally-required job. The county also claims that Beckert tries to take over the jobs of other officials and employees.

It notes that county leaders cannot do anything to control or discipline Beckert because he is an elected official, so they are asking the courts to make him stay within the confines of his job.

You might remember WTOC previously reported that Beckert was being sued by individual members of the Beaufort County government. Treasurer Maria Walls sued him last year over claims Beckert was stalking her.

The county’s former Chief Financial Officer, Alicia Holland, also sued him last year - claiming he wasted thousands of dollars in taxpayer money.

The court sent those two cases to mediation.

