Bananas have one current player taken in 2021 MLB Draft

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped up on Tuesday, and the Savannah Bananas saw seven former players and one current player get the call.
Tristan Peters signs autographs for fans in his final game for the Savannah Bananas.
Tristan Peters signs autographs for fans in his final game for the Savannah Bananas.(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped up on Tuesday, and the Savannah Bananas saw seven former players and one current player get the call.

Tristan Peters, who is a sophomore center fielder out of Southern Illinois was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 7th round Monday. Wednesday night was his final game for the Bananas and he took some time to sign autographs for the fans.

Next, the Manitoba, Canada native begins a five-day quarantine before he says he will likely head to Arizona to begin training.

Peters said that Savannah will always be very special to him, because it’s where he got the call.

“I was at my host family, host dude’s house- it’s just one guy, but I was with my family, and yeah, it was surreal. It was unbelievable,” Peters explained. “This team has meant a lot to me too. I’ve never had so much fun playing baseball before. I learnt a lot too, so it’s really cool. Its meant more than anything. I’ve met some great friends here, and I just have another home, really. Been all over the place, this is just another home for me.”

Other Bananas drafted were:

  • Cade Povich (2020) Minnesota Twins, 3rd Round
  • Jason Ruffcorn (2018) Philadelphia Phillies, 4th Round
  • Dustin Saenz (2019) Washington Nationals, 4th Round
  • Logan Workman (2020) Tampa Bay Rays, 7th Round
  • Ashton Schultz (2019) Detroit Tigers, 10th Round
  • Josh Crouch (2020) Detroit Tigers, 11th Round
  • Daniel Lloyd (2019) Baltimore Orioles, 14th Round

