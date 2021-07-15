Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

City of Pooler holding hearings on proposed millage rate increase

City of Pooler
City of Pooler(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler is holding public hearings to discuss a proposed millage rate increase with residents.

The city is considering increasing the rate by one mill.

The first meeting is Thursday at 3 p.m.

The town will be holding another hearing at 9 a.m. Friday and then two more will be held during city council meetings. The first one will be next Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and the final hearing will be held the following Monday, July 26, at noon.

Those will all take place at city hall.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to possible drowning on Tybee Island
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Savannah Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a...
Savannah Police looking to identify person of interest after vehicle stolen at gas station
Upcoming concert schedule released for new Savannah music venue
Police working to identify group of thieves targeting elderly people in different cities, towns

Latest News

I-16 closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass
J.T. DeLoach
Police identify River Street shooting suspect; victim was arrested
Kareem Harris
Man wanted for aggravated assault in connection to Ellis Square shooting
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says