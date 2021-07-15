City of Pooler holding hearings on proposed millage rate increase

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler is holding public hearings to discuss a proposed millage rate increase with residents.

The city is considering increasing the rate by one mill.

The first meeting is Thursday at 3 p.m.

The town will be holding another hearing at 9 a.m. Friday and then two more will be held during city council meetings. The first one will be next Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and the final hearing will be held the following Monday, July 26, at noon.

Those will all take place at city hall.

