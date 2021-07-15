Sky Cams
Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back.  

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.

