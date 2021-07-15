Sky Cams
Family of man shot by GSP trooper want federal investigation into why grand jury did not recommend charges

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a man shot and killed by a state trooper demand a federal investigation into why a grand jury recommended no charges for the trooper.

Attorneys for Julian Lewis’ family say they met Thursday afternoon with prosecutors who presented the case to a Screven County grand jury two weeks ago. Lewis was driving his car on Aug. 7, 2020, when a state trooper attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. Trooper Jacob Thompson eventually forced Lewis’ car off the road and shot Lewis in the driver’s seat.

Attorneys say the family saw the dashboard video from Thompson’s car where Thompson fired less than two seconds after stopping his car. They questioned how a grand jury could hear the case and not recommend a trial.

“We’re calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office to use all of its powers, all of the tools in its toolkit, to vindicate the rights of Julian Lewis,” attorney Francys Johnson said.

Local prosecutors can present the case again to another grand jury for possible indictment. Attorneys say they have asked them to delay that until federal investigators can look into the case.

